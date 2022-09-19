MPD investigates disturbance ending with reported gunfire

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department (MPD) is investigating a disturbance Saturday evening officers said ended with gunfire.
According to an incident report, MPD responded to a call near Milwaukee Street and Wittwer Road about a disturbance at a nearby convenience store around 10:30 p.m.
Individuals involved told police there was "a series of verbal disturbances between two groups."
According to spokesperson Hunter Lisko, one group left the store in a vehicle, and the other group followed them. It was the group that followed that reported the other group had a firearm and shot two to three rounds at the following car. That was when they stopped following, and law enforcement got involved.
The department reported no one was hit by gunfire in this incident, and the investigation is ongoing, reviewing physical and digital evidence. No one has been charged related to the incident at this time.