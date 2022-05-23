MPD investigates late-night gas station robbery

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating a robbery on the east side.
Lt. Jennifer Hannah said it happened at the Kwik Trip in the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue around 11:30 p.m.
Officials report a man went into the gas station wearing a black mask and gray hoodie over his head. He asked for a pack of cigarettes and when the clerk was ringing up his purchase, he demanded all of the money in the register.
The clerk thought that the suspect was joking so he kept ringing up the cigarettes. Police said the suspect got frustrated and grabbed the pack of and left the store.
No gun was seen, but it was implied that he had one.
The suspect has not been found.
If you have information you should contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers line at (608) 266-6014.