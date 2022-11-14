MPD investigates vehicle theft on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft on the city's west side Monday afternoon.
MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said police responded to a report of a vehicle theft just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Schroeder Road and S. Whitney Way.
Lisko reported the caller said her car was hit from behind by another vehicle in the intersection. When she got out to look at the damage, a person from the other vehicle got out and stole her car.
According to Lisko, the victim was not injured. He says the suspect vehicle and the suspect operating the victim's vehicle took off.
Police are reviewing evidence and searching for the stolen vehicle and the suspect.