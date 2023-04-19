MPD investigating 2 burglaries on city's west side

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is investigating two separate burglaries, both on the city's west side.
Both burglaries happened Saturday, according to MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer. One took place around 7:30 a.m. on W. Oakbrook Circle, and the other around 9:40 a.m. on Whitacre Road.
In the Oakbrook Circle case, Fryer said the suspects "likely" got into the home by using a garage door opener left inside a vehicle. They stole two vehicles, a purse and wallet.
In the Whitacre Road case, Fryer said the suspects got into the home through an open garage door. They stole keys, a purse and a vehicle.
No one was hurt in either burglary and no arrests have been made. Both cases remain under investigation.