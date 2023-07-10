MPD investigating after 2 men beaten with golf club on city's north side

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating after two men were beaten with a golf club on the city's north side early Monday morning.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to Ridgeway Avenue near Melvin Court at midnight for a report of a disturbance.
She said two men were beaten with a golf club by someone they knew.
The suspect wasn't on scene when officers arrived.
Fryer said there is probably cause to arrest him for battery while armed and disorderly conduct while armed.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.