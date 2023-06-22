 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

MPD investigating after bullet hits bedroom where children were sleeping

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison police

Squad cars are lined up outside the Madison Police Department.

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is investigating after a stray bullet hit a bedroom window where children were sleeping on Madison's east side Wednesday night. 

Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to a home on Ridge Oak Drive near Glacier Hill Drive around 10:15 p.m. for a report of gunshots.

Fryer said a woman and three children were home at the time of the shooting. Fryer said an investigator found a bullet lodged in the bottom of a window in the bedroom where two kids were sleeping. 

No one in the home was hurt. 

Fryer said no arrests have been made, and the Violent Crime Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

