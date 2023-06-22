MPD investigating after bullet hits bedroom where children were sleeping

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is investigating after a stray bullet hit a bedroom window where children were sleeping on Madison's east side Wednesday night.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to a home on Ridge Oak Drive near Glacier Hill Drive around 10:15 p.m. for a report of gunshots.
Fryer said a woman and three children were home at the time of the shooting. Fryer said an investigator found a bullet lodged in the bottom of a window in the bedroom where two kids were sleeping.
No one in the home was hurt.
Fryer said no arrests have been made, and the Violent Crime Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.