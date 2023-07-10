MPD investigating after French bulldog puppy stolen from Madison home

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating after a dog was stolen from a home on the city's south side Sunday night.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to a home on Woodview Court near Buick Street for a report of a theft around 11:45 p.m.
A woman called saying her dog, cash and other items were stolen from the home.
The dog is a four-month-old French bulldog named Cardi.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.