MPD investigating after French bulldog puppy stolen from Madison home

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating after a dog was stolen from a home on the city's south side Sunday night.

Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to a home on Woodview Court near Buick Street for a report of a theft around 11:45 p.m.

A woman called saying her dog, cash and other items were stolen from the home.

The dog is a four-month-old French bulldog named Cardi.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing.

