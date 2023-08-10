MPD investigating after man tried to entice young girl

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating after a man tried to entice a young girl over the weekend.
Sgt. Nicholas Pine said a man tried to entice the girl around 9 a.m. on Saturday on Allied Drive near Thurston Lane and Carling Drive.
Pine said the suspect is described as a 20- to 30-year-old Hispanic man with a "very light" complexion. He's reported to be 5' to 5'3" tall with short, spikey dark hair. Pine said the man may have a prominent scar or mark above each eyebrow.
He was reported to be wearing an orange t-shirt, blue denim cut-off shots and tennis shoes.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.