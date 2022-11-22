MPD investigating armed robbery at liquor store

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department says a masked man pointed a gun at an employee of a liquor store Monday night.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers dispatched to Rocky's Liquor on the W. Beltline Hwy around 9 p.m.
The clerk said a masked man pointed a gun at her and stole money from the register.
Fryer said officers are reviewing digital evidence and K-9s are assisting but no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.