MPD investigating armed robbery at liquor store

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department says a masked man pointed a gun at an employee of a liquor store Monday night. 

MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers dispatched to Rocky's Liquor on the W. Beltline Hwy around 9 p.m. 

The clerk said a masked man pointed a gun at her and stole money from the register. 

Fryer said officers are reviewing digital evidence and K-9s are assisting but no arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

