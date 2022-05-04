MPD investigating attempted carjacking near the Beltline

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is investigating an attempted carjacking that took place Sunday afternoon.
According to an incident report, around 1:20 p.m., the victim was waiting in a business parking lot along the 2100 block of West Beltline Highway when several people approached his car. One of them displayed a gun and attempted to get inside the car.
The victim said he rolled down the window trying to get them to stop, which is when the suspects threatened him.
No physical injuries were reported, and the investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time.