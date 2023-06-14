MPD investigating attempted vehicle theft on city's east side

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is investigating an attempted theft in which the victim claimed the person who tried to steal her car fired a gun.
Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers responded to Crystal Lane near Pearl Lane around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
She said the suspected thief got into a car that was parked and running, but he wasn't able to drive off because the car's key fob was too far away. He then ran from the scene.
Fryer said the woman who owns the car drove after him, but stopped after hearing several gunshots. She was not hurt.
Anyone with information about this attempted theft should contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.