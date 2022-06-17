MPD investigating battery in downtown Madison, the third in 2 weeks

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is investigating a man being attacked while walking downtown late Tuesday night.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said this is third incident "of this type" in the past two weeks.
Around 10:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of West Gilman Street and North Broom Street for the battery.
The victim told police he was was punched by a group of men who continued to kick and punch him while he was on the ground. The suspects reportedly did not say anything to the victim or take any of his belongings.
Fryer said detectives have no information that "leads them to believe this attack is racially motivated at this time."
Detectives believe the same group may be responsible for the recent attacks.
If you recognize any of these individuals or have information on the batteries, call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or visit p3tips.com. You can remain anonymous, and those who provide information that leads to an arrest may qualify for a reward.