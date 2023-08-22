MPD investigating burglarly in Bay Creek neighborhood

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating after a home in the Bay Creek neighborhood was burglarized.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to a home on Lakeside Street near Hickory Street around 9:40 a.m. Monday.
Electronics, cash and keys were stolen from the home.
No arrests have been made.
Fryer said anyone with information about this incident should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.