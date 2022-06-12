MPD investigating death of 23-year-old man near east side apartment complex

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A 23-year-old man was found dead with a chest wound on Madison's east side early Sunday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.
Around 5:30 a.m., the Madison Police Department responded to a disturbance on the 5600 block of Black Onyx Dr. and found a male victim with a chest wound. EMS transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A person of interested has been identified and taken into custody.
If you have information about this incident, call the Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014.
MADISON (WKOW) -- A large police presence responded to an east side apartment complex Sunday morning.
A 27 News reporter on scene confirms that there are several police vehicles at 22 Slate Apartments on Slate Drive. Two detectives were seen walking into the building.
This is a developing story. 27 News will update it as more is learned.