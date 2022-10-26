MPD investigating downtown cell phone thefts, gives safety tips

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison Police Department official said the agency is investigating a string of cell phone thefts downtown.
According to MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko, victims are approached by someone asking to use their phone. He said the suspects say they want to show something on social media or on music sharing apps.
In reality, Lisko said the suspects use this as a ruse to steal money from financial apps on the phones or steal the phone itself.
MPD is investigating and asks anyone with information to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit tips anonymously at p3tips.com.
In the meantime, MPD has reminders related to cell phones:
- Do not let anyone you don't know and trust use your phone
- Do not unlock your phone at the request of someone you don't know and trust or show your phone to them
- If you feel inclined to help someone that asks to use your phone, tell them you will make the call on their behalf
- Keep your cell phone in a safe place on your person