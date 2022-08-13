MPD investigating fatal stabbing on Madion's east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- A weapons violation on Madison's east side has developed into a homicide investigation.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said a 35-year-old man was found with a stab wound in the area of Mayfair Avenue and Lexington Avenue.
Fryer said officers immediately began first-aid efforts for the victim. The man was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.
The Madison Police Violent Crime Unit is continuing to investigate this incident.
The victim's name has not been released. Fryer said this incident "does not appear to be random."
If you have information regarding this incident, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com