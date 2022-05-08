MPD investigating fire at Wisconsin Family Action office

UPDATE (WKOW) -- An incident report written by Cynthia Schuster of the Madison Fire Department states that a molotov cocktail, which did not ignite, was thrown inside the building, and that a separate fire was started in response.
Graffiti was also found at the scene.
Madison Fire Department's Fire Investigation Team is working with the Madison Police Department to investigate this incident.
MADISON (WKOW) -- An office building caught fire on Madison's north side early Sunday morning, according to the City of Madison Police Department.
Around 6 a.m., flames were seen coming from the Wisconsin Family Action office at 2801 International Lane. The Madison Fire Department quickly responded and extinguished the fire.
No injuries were reported, and fire investigators at the Madison Fire Department believe this fire was intentionally set. The incident is being investigated as an arson
No more information is available at this time.
This is a developing story.