MPD investigating hit-and-run involving child

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating after a child was hurt in a hit-and-run.
The Madison Police Department Chief's Blog states officers were told Thursday evening a child was hit by a vehicle's mirror and the driver didn't stop. The child's injuries are considered minor.
The driver was identified, and she said she saw kids run into the street and "heard a thud."
She said she was looking for somewhere to park and when she came back to the area, the kids were gone.
The investigation is ongoing.