MPD investigating hit-and-run involving child

MADISON POLICE SQUAD CAR

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating after a child was hurt in a hit-and-run.

The Madison Police Department Chief's Blog states officers were told Thursday evening a child was hit by a vehicle's mirror and the driver didn't stop. The child's injuries are considered minor.

The driver was identified, and she said she saw kids run into the street and "heard a thud."

She said she was looking for somewhere to park and when she came back to the area, the kids were gone.

The investigation is ongoing.

