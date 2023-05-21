MPD investigating homicide on the east side

UPDATE (WKOW) — MPD is now investigating a "weapons offense" as a homicide.
Officials say a 32-year-old man succumbed to injuries at the hospital.
Police say the Violent Crimes Unit continues to investigate this incident.
This is a developing story.
MADISON (WKOW) -- One person was brought to the hospital after what Madison Police are calling a "weapons offense."
According to an incident report from Sgt. Matthew Olson, officers were called to the 3700 block of E. Washington Ave. around 1:30 Sunday morning.
The nature of the offense they responded to wasn't clear, but a 27 News photographer noticed as many as six squad cars on scene.
The Madison Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.