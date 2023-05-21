 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MPD investigating homicide on the east side

  • Updated
  • 0
MPD East Wash Weapons Offense

UPDATE (WKOW) — MPD is now investigating a "weapons offense" as a homicide.

Officials say a 32-year-old man succumbed to injuries at the hospital. 

Police say the Violent Crimes Unit continues to investigate this incident. 

This is a developing story. 

MADISON (WKOW) -- One person was brought to the hospital after what Madison Police are calling a "weapons offense."

According to an incident report from Sgt. Matthew Olson, officers were called to the 3700 block of E. Washington Ave. around 1:30 Sunday morning.

The nature of the offense they responded to wasn't clear, but a 27 News photographer noticed as many as six squad cars on scene.

The Madison Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

Tags

Recommended for you