MPD investigating possible bullet hole into home on city's west side

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department (MPD) is investigating property damage on South Midvale Boulevard that could have been caused by a bullet. 

MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said officers responded to a home on South Midvale Boulevard near Mineral Point Road Sunday when someone who lives there found "what appears to be a bullet hole in a window." 

Officers weren't able to find the projectile and aren't able to determine if the damage to the window was a result of a bullet. 

No one was hurt and no other damage was found on the property. 

MPD is still investigating and asks anyone with information contact them at 608-255-2345. 

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

