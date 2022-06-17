MPD investigating shots fired from one vehicle to another

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident on city's west side Wednesday afternoon.
Around 1:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Freeport Road and Reez Road for an incident involving two vehicles.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said witnesses reported seeing someone "shooting from the sunroof of one of the vehicles toward the other."
Two spent shell casings were found in the intersection.
Shortly after this incident, a 17-year-old male arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
MPD's Violent Crime Unit is investigating the "possible connection" of a shooting on Reez Road to the five people arrested at a Madison movie theater after stealing a vehicle.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.