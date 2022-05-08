MPD investigating 'targeted' arson against pro-life organization

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes released a statement saying that Madison Police believe that the fire at the Wisconsin Family Action office this morning was 'targeted' arson.
Wisconsin Family Action is a non-profit organization that supports pro-life measures.
“Our department has and continues to support people being able to speak freely and openly about their beliefs,” Chief Barnes said in the statement. “But we feel that any acts of violence, including the destruction of property, do not aid in any cause.”
Chief Barnes said that he has made MPD's federal partners aware of this incident, and that they are working with them and the Madison Fire Department as they continue to investigate the incident.
Madison Police will provide an update at 2 p.m. on Monday. No other information is available at this time.
This is a developing story.