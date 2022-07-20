MPD investigating vandalism of two religious organizations

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating two incidents of vandalism against religious organizations.
Both incidents happened in early July and express abortion and anti-police rhetoric: one at the Abundant Life Christian School and the other at Bernard Catholic Church.
On July 2, the Madison Police Department received a report about graffiti at Abundant Life Christian School on E. Buckeye Road.
There was graffiti spray-painted on an exterior wall and the front sign saying "ACAB" and "We support abortion."
Employees said the school was "fine" when they left on Friday night, but noticed the damage Saturday morning.
Detectives believe this incident and the vandalism of Bernard Catholic Church are linked.
If you have information regarding either of these incidents, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.
Tips can be left anonymously. Those providing information leading to an arrest may also qualify for a monetary reward.
Both incidents remain under investigation, and no arrests have been made at this time.