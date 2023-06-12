 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MPD investigating woman's claim of downtown bar stabbing

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison-Police badge USE ME

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are investigating after a woman claimed she was stabbed at a downtown bar.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the woman reported she was stabbed at a bar on W. Main Street near S. Hamilton Street shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday.

Fryer said the woman didn't seek treatment in Madison, but she went to a Dodgeville hospital for help. 

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

Tags

Recommended for you