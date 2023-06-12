MPD investigating woman's claim of downtown bar stabbing

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are investigating after a woman claimed she was stabbed at a downtown bar.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the woman reported she was stabbed at a bar on W. Main Street near S. Hamilton Street shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday.
Fryer said the woman didn't seek treatment in Madison, but she went to a Dodgeville hospital for help.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.