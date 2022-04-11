MPD invites community to participate in strategic plan meetings

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is continuing its effort to include the community in its next strategic plan.
This week, MPD officials are inviting people to join in on a virtual conversation to talk about things like community trust, the role of police, community policing, crime and safety, and police staffing.
The feedback will be used to create the department's strategic plan for the next five to seven years.
Below are the districts taking part this week:
- West District: April 11, 6:30 - 8 p.m.
- Midtown District: April 12, 6:30 - 8 p.m.
- South District: April 13, 6:30 - 8 p.m.
If you want to attend, you have to register ahead of time. Click HERE to do so.