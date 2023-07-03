MPD is conducting extra patrols focusing on unsafe driving during July

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is conducting extra patrols in July focused on safe driving.
Lieutenant Jennifer Hannah said the department is teaming up with the Dane County Sheriff's Office to conduct patrols focusing on speeding, alcohol and traffic laws.
She said the goal of the patrols is two-fold: Enhance public safety and prevent needless tragedies.
Lt. Hannah claims speeding is a leading cause of death and injuries on Wisconsin roadways. Additionally, she says someone is hurt or killed in an impaired driving crash every two hours in the state.
MPD is putting the call out for all drivers to make roads safer by putting phones down, using seatbelts, slowing down and driving sober.
The extra patrols are made available by traffic overtime grants from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.