MPD isn't referring charges for stabbing on city's east side

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police say they aren't referring charges for a Friday stabbing on the city's east side.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said MPD came to this decision after consulting with the Dane County District Attorney's Office.

Fryer said a man was stabbed multiple times during a domestic incident, and he is expected to survive his injuries. Captain Jamar Gary initially told 27 News the man was also shot, but authorities now say medical treatment show he was not.

Fryer said a gun was recovered at the scene and detectives determined a gun was fired in the apartment.

She said the person of interest, who is in a relationship with the victim, was released from custody. Captain Jamar Gary told 27 News the person of interest is a woman.

A decision to refer charges could change as detectives with the Violent Crime Unit continue to investigate.