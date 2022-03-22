MPD K-9 Bowie gets new protection vest following community fundraising efforts

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police K-9 Bowie is outfitted in his new, lightweight protection vest thanks to community donations.
Madison Police posted photos on Facebook Tuesday of Bowie wearing the vest and thanked the community for its generosity.
The department started fundraising in January for K-9 storm vests. The material is lightweight enough for the dogs to wear all the time, even when the weather is warm.
According to the Facebook post, the community came together to raise $16,000 for the vests in 36 hours.
Four other K-9s are also getting storm vests.