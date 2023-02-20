MPD K-9s help track down suspects in stolen vehicle crash

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Police Department K-9s helped officers find suspects after a crash involving a stolen vehicle.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said someone stole a truck from outside a Verona Road gas station around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Then, around an hour later she said officers responded to the westbound beltline at John Nolen Dr. for a crash involving that vehicle.
Fryer said the truck crashed into the concrete median divider and witnesses saw a man and woman running away from the site.
Officers found footprints in the snow that indicated in which direction the pair ran. The department brought in K-9s, who led officers to the suspects in a "nearby wooded area."
The man, who Fryer identifies as 28-year-old Timothy Smith, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without an owner's consent. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries he got in the crash. Later, he was taken to jail.
Fryer said the woman was released.