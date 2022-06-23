MPD: Kelly Nolan's killer is still at large 15 years later

MADISON (WKOW) — Kelly Nolan went missing the morning of June 23, 2007, in downtown Madison. She was found dead 16 days later, in a wooded property in the town of Dunn.
15 years later, the Madison Police Department and the family of Kelly Nolan say they're continuing to search for information surrounding her death.
Kelly was a 22-year-old UW-Whitewater student subletting an apartment on East Mifflin and looking for a part-time job for the summer.
The night before she disappeared, she was spending time with friends. They eventually separated and Kelly stayed in the State Street area, with witnesses placing her near the 500 block of State Street between 2:20 and 2:30 a.m. on that Saturday.
The veteran detectives assigned to this case continue to pursue all new leads, and the City of Madison Police Department says they're "committed to finding the person or persons responsible."
They are still working to determine who may have been involved in Kelly's death and whether she left the downtown area on her own or forcibly. No one is currently a person of interest or suspect in her case.
She was last seen wearing an emerald green, scooped-necked shirt and jeans. She was carrying a grayish-green handbag with several outside pockets.
If you remember seeing her downtown that night or have any information regarding this case, please contact the police.
All tips are investigated thoroughly, and MPD says no piece of information or detail is considered too small or too insignificant.
"It may be what is needed for detectives to solve this case," PIO Stephanie Fryer says in the release.
The Nolan family is also offering a new, $25,000 reward for the next year for any information that could lead to the conviction of her killer.
Information can be submitted by contacting the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com. Tips can be submitted anonymously, and people may be eligible for an additional cash reward through Crime Stoppers.
Below is a statement the Nolan family provided to the Madison Police Department to release on their behalf.
Fifteen years have passed since our beautiful daughter and sister, Kelly Nolan, was tragically taken from us. This day in our lives seems so close and yet so distant. Her legacy of kindness, humor, loyalty and intelligence are remembered daily by all those who loved her. Kelly simply had a beautiful soul, and we thank the Lord for sending her to us, even if for a shortened time. The passage of time in no way diminishes the heinousness of the crime. We are still seeking accountability and answers surrounding our daughter's death. We know there is someone out there, whether locally or elsewhere, that can shed light on what happened to Kelly during her final moments of life. Moments we were robbed of spending with her. We ask that you contact the Madison, Wisconsin, Police Department with any information you might have. No detail is too small or insignificant. Please tell police what you saw, know, heard or believe happened to Kelly. Those details just might be the information that is needed to solve this crime and bring a small bit of peace to our family. We ask that you be brave. And know coming forward will not be easy. There are ways for you to remain anonymous if you choose. We also want to take a moment to thank the Madison Police Department, who remain dedicated to solving this case and work daily to prevent other innocent young women from becoming victims. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.
The family of Kelly Nolan