MPD kicks off Leadership Academy for Dane County youth

MADISON (WKOW) -- 7th and 8th graders in Dane County are learning how to be leaders in their communities.
The Madison Police Department kicked off its MPD Leadership Academy Monday.
It started with a challenging ropes course.
The goal of the academy is to break down barriers between officers and the community and build positive relationships, while also teaching youth skills they can take into everyday life.
"They'll also have the opportunity to really grow, you know, as an individual and also grow as a collective, within the group. So, hopefully, over the course of the week, they can learn some skills that'll transfer to real life," officer Mark Bonds said.
During the academy, the students are exposed to a variety of topics and the programming is designed to be hands on and interactive.
Topics include traditional police work, equipment and tools available to officers, first responder and community partner programming.
MPD partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County for this year's academy.
A graduation ceremony will be held on Friday.