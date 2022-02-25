MPD locates guns, drugs during search warrant execution

MADISON (WKOW) — A search warrant execution led to the seizure of drugs, guns, ammunition and cash Thursday.
According to an incident report from Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, the SWAT team served a search warrant near the intersection of Blackwolf Drive and Junction Road. Fryer said they were assisting the violent crimes unit investigate a weapons violation that took place on Sunday.
As a result of the search, authorities found "three firearms and large quantities of ammunition, cash and drugs."
Fryer said two people have been taken in for questioning but no charges have been filed.