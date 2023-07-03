MPD looking for 18-year-old in connection to 'recent weapons offense'

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is looking for help finding a man they say is armed and dangerous.
In a Facebook post, the department says it's looking for Julius Jones, 18, of Madison. They claim he's wanted "in a recent weapons offense" but aren't releasing any additional details about the investigation at this time.
The department warns he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about where he is should contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or make a tip online. Those who share information through Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.