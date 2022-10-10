MPD looking for man suspected of entering unlocked apartments, sexual assault

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department (MPD) is looking for a man suspected of sexual assault downtown Saturday afternoon.
MPD officer Ryan Kimberley said officers responded to multiple reports of someone entering unlocked apartments on the 400 block of West Gorham Street near North Bassett Street around 2:45 p.m.
Kimberley said one of the victims told police they were sexually assaulted during the incident.
According to Kimberley, the suspect is described as a Black man about 25 to 30 years old, standing 6 foot tall with a medium build and short dreaded hair.
The department is actively investigating the incident and asks if you have any information, call MPD at 608-255-2345, or you can remain anonymous and contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.