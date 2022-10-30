 Skip to main content
MPD looking for missing service dog

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department (MPD) is looking for a service dog that they say was stolen late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Sgt. Cindy Deering reported a service dog, responding to the name Bentley, was taken between 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of Wisconsin Avenue.

Officials describe the dog as a 12-year-old yellow lab "lighter in color" with a Brewer's collar.

The police department asks if you have any information on the suspect or Bentley's whereabouts, call (608) 255-2345.

