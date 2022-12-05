MPD looking for occupants of 2 cars who may have witnessed crash

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is looking for people who may have seen a crash on the city's west side.

In an information bulletin, the department released photos of two vehicles on S. Pleasant View Road between Mid Town Road and McKee Road around 11 p.m. Sunday.

The department is looking to get in contact with the drivers or occupants of the vehicles, saying they may have witnessed a crash involving a red Pontiac Grand Prix.

Earlier on Monday, the department reported a "fiery crash" on S. Pleasant View Road at Flagstone Drive, which is located between Mid Town Road and McKee Road.

The drivers or occupants of the vehicles are asked to contact police at 608-266-4692 with any information.