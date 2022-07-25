MPD looking for public's help in sexual assault investigation

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted by two strangers downtown early Sunday morning.
MPD spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer said a woman was waiting for a rideshare driver on the 500 block of State Street, when two men came up to her making sexually inappropriate comments and groped her without consent.
According to authorities, the men led the woman to a nearby vehicle and drove away from the area.
Fryer reported the woman fought back, while one of the men continued to assault her. Eventually she was able to get out of the vehicle.
Police said several witnesses saw the woman get out of the vehicle and helped her get to a safe location.
MPD asks anyone with information about this incident to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com. Information can be shared anonymously.