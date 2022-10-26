MPD looking for Super 8 burglary suspect they say stole a wallet out of a room where someone was sleeping

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is investigating a burglary at the Super 8 Motel on West Beltline Highway.
MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said the burglary took place on September 6. He said the suspect entered a room where someone was sleeping and stole their wallet.
The suspect then went on to use the victim's credit cards, according to Lisko.
The suspect was caught on surveillance video. He is a Black man with a "heavy build," dreadlocks past his shoulders and a beard.
On the video obtained by police, he was wearing a red #52 Kansas City Chiefs jersey with the words "King," and "Marlo," on the upper back of the jersey. He also had on black pants and white Air Jordan 11 Low shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.