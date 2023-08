MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police have a man suspected of shooting and killing a 20-year-old on the city's east side in custody.

Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Devonte Gafford, 32, was arrested in Milwaukee on Monday by the US Marshals Service.

She said detectives are still searching for the second suspect, 21-year-old Mark Parks Jr.

Anyone with information on Parks' whereabouts should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.