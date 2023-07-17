 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MPD: Madison man arrested after 'randomly' attacking 44-year-old at park

  • Updated
  • 0
MADISON POLICE SQUAD CAR

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 21-year-old Madison man was arrested after "randomly" attacking another man downtown, according to the Madison Police Department.

Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to James Madison Park Sunday around 5:30 p.m. 

Multiple people reported seeing the suspect grab and throw items at the 44-year-old victim before punching and kicking him. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Fryer said Isaiah Abernathy-Duewel was arrested for substantial battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and threats to law enforcement.

He was taken to the Dane County Jail.

Tags

Recommended for you