MPD: Man arrested after chasing teens while armed with knife

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man is in custody after police say he chased after two teens while wielding a knife, according to the Madison Police Department.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to E. Washington Avenue near Mifflin Street shortly after midnight on Tuesday.
Two teens said they were walking when a man on a bike tried to fight them and pulled out a knife. The man reportedly chased the teens, slashing the knife around, and the teens ran away.
Fryer said the teens gave a suspect description, and the man was found nearby. However, no weapon was found on his person.
Fryer said Andre Demond Tolefree, 46, was arrested for disorderly conduct while armed and obstructing.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.