 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL BUT FAR SOUTHWEST
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Tuesday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake,
Jefferson, Kenosha, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock,
Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

MPD: Man arrested after chasing teens while armed with knife

  • Updated
  • 0
MADISON POLICE SQUAD CAR

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man is in custody after police say he chased after two teens while wielding a knife, according to the Madison Police Department.

Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to E. Washington Avenue near Mifflin Street shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

Two teens said they were walking when a man on a bike tried to fight them and pulled out a knife. The man reportedly chased the teens, slashing the knife around, and the teens ran away.

Fryer said the teens gave a suspect description, and the man was found nearby. However, no weapon was found on his person.

Fryer said Andre Demond Tolefree, 46, was arrested for disorderly conduct while armed and obstructing.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Tags

Recommended for you