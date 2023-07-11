MPD: Man arrested after dropping gun while trespassing in downtown apartment

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested a 23-year-old Tuesday morning after a gun fell out of his pocket while he was accused of trespassing.
While he was being escorted out by apartment security, a gun fell from his sweatshirt pocket.
Fryer said the man then grabbed the gun and ran away.
The community police team caught up with him near N. Brooks Street and University Avenue.
Fryer said Gary Price-Scott, 23, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, bail jumping and a probation violation.