MPD: Man arrested after group of armed, masked people seen outside gas station

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man is in custody after Madison police responded to a group of armed, masked people outside an east side gas station Saturday night.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to the Capitol Petro on Commercial Drive near North Thompson Drive around 10:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, the group sped off in two vehicles.
Fryer said people from one of the vehicles were seen going into an apartment complex on N. Thompson Drive, but officers made no arrests there.
However, officers from another jurisdiction spotted the second suspect vehicle and gave chase.
After the vehicle crashed near Nelson Road and Crossing Place, the people inside ran away. Officers searched the area and took one person into custody.
Fryer said Treveon D. Dillard, 18, was arrested for resisting and obstructing and a probation violation. Additional charges are possible.
Fryer said a handgun was found in the vehicle, with another handgun illegally modified to be automatic in the grass nearby.