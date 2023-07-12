 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MPD: Man arrested after punching, pulling knife on employee

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison-Police badge USE ME

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man was arrested after pulling a knife on a store employee who was trying to stop him from stealing liquor, according to the Madison Police Department.

Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to a store on Thierer Road near E. Towne Boulevard around 7 p.m. Sunday after a man walked in and said he was going to steal a bottle of liquor.

An employee followed the man outside and pinned him to the ground. At this point, Fryer said the man punched and pulled a knife on the employee.

Employees of a nearby business ran to help the victim, and the suspect was found nearby and arrested.

Kyseen Williams, 23, was arrested for second-degree recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping, disorderly conduct while armed and retail theft.

Fryer said he was taken to the Dane County Jail.

Tags

Recommended for you