MPD: Man arrested after punching, pulling knife on employee

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man was arrested after pulling a knife on a store employee who was trying to stop him from stealing liquor, according to the Madison Police Department.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to a store on Thierer Road near E. Towne Boulevard around 7 p.m. Sunday after a man walked in and said he was going to steal a bottle of liquor.
An employee followed the man outside and pinned him to the ground. At this point, Fryer said the man punched and pulled a knife on the employee.
Employees of a nearby business ran to help the victim, and the suspect was found nearby and arrested.
Kyseen Williams, 23, was arrested for second-degree recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping, disorderly conduct while armed and retail theft.
Fryer said he was taken to the Dane County Jail.