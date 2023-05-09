 Skip to main content
MPD: Man arrested after stealing money from gambling machine, additional arrests possible

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison police

Squad cars are lined up outside the Madison Police Department.

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are investigating after money was stolen from a gambling machine on the city's north side.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to the Lazy Oaf Lounge on N. Stoughton Road Monday afternoon.

Fryer said the suspects got money stuck in the machine and asked staff to unjam it. They then left the restaurant and came back later to check on the machine. When they saw it was unlocked, they stole money from it.

The theft was caught on camera.

Fryer identifies the suspect as Chase Ott, 35, and said he was arrested for theft. Fryer said additional arrests are possible as the investigation continues. 

