MPD: Man arrested after stealing security cameras from fraternity house

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police arrested a man who went into a fraternity house and stole several security cameras Sunday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to a fraternity house on Langdon Street near West Lakelawn Place around 10 a.m. after a man went into its common area and stole the cameras.
The cameras were running at the time and captured the theft, according to Fryer.
An officer saw the man nearby, and he still had the stolen cameras.
Fryer said Dontel Coney, 41, was arrested for burglary. He was taken to the Dane County Jail.