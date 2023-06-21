 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

MPD: Man arrested following attempted assault at downtown restaurant

Madison Police Dept. squad car

MADISON (WKOW) — Authorities arrested a man who caused a disturbance at a downtown Madison restaurant by yelling and attempting to assault others. 

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to a restaurant on King Street near E. Doty Street around 11:40 p.m. Monday. It was reported the man was yelling at and trying to assault customers and employees.

An employee got the man to go outside, where he then damaged one of the restaurant's doors.

Fryer said Joshua Cera, 30, was arrested for three counts of disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and threats to law enforcement.

He was taken to the Dane County Jail.