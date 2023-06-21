MPD: Man arrested following attempted assault at downtown restaurant

MADISON (WKOW) — Authorities arrested a man who caused a disturbance at a downtown Madison restaurant by yelling and attempting to assault others.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to a restaurant on King Street near E. Doty Street around 11:40 p.m. Monday. It was reported the man was yelling at and trying to assault customers and employees.
An employee got the man to go outside, where he then damaged one of the restaurant's doors.
Fryer said Joshua Cera, 30, was arrested for three counts of disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and threats to law enforcement.
He was taken to the Dane County Jail.