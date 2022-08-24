MPD: Man arrested for 15 burglaries, caused 'thousands of dollars in damages'

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department announced a man arrested in July is facing a total of 15 burglary charges.
MPD Detective Sergeant Scott Reitmeier said during a press conference Wednesday that while investigating burglaries across Dane County and Madison from May to July, Tramaine Franklin, 34, of Sun Prairie, was identified as a suspect.
Franklin, who Reitmeier said was on parole for burglary, was taken into custody in July on Madison's east side. He has been in custody since.
"Nearly every single one of these businesses is a small, family-run business, and the detectives were told not only of the financial burden that this took on them," Reitmeier said. "But also the fear that the families and employees had after going back to work after the crime."
Reitmeier said Franklin was initially charged with three counts of burglary in July. On Wednesday, he announced 11 more burglary charges have been referred to the Dane County District Attorney. MPD reported there are also charges for "damages done to the victims."
MPD and other Dane County law enforcement agencies continue to investigate Franklin's potential role in other burglaries. But, in these 15 cases alone, Reitmeier said there are $17,000 in stolen items and $20,000 in property damages.