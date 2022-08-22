MPD: Man arrested for seventh OWI after Sunday hit-and-run

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department (MPD) arrested a man after a hit-and-run crash Sunday evening.
In a release from MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, officers responded to a three-car crash around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of S. Park Street and W. Washington Avenue. There, Fryer said officers learned one driver walked away from the crash.
Fryer said someone from one of the other cars involved followed the suspect who walked away to the 700 block of Braxton Place.
Fryer reported the suspect denied being a part of the crash, but keys in his pocket belong to one of the vehicles involved.
Christopher Stewart, 53, was arrested for a 7th offense OWI and cited for hit-and-run and not having a valid driver's license, according to the MPD.
The department reported no one was injured, but two cars were towed from the crash.