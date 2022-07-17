MPD: Man arrested on multiple charges after chase, crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police officers in Madison have arrested a man on multiple charges after an investigation led to a chase and crash.
The Madison Police Department was called to the area of Kedzie Street on Madison's east side Sunday afternoon for a drug investigation and potential child neglect investigation.
Officers said when they arrived they saw the suspect driving away and attempted to stop them. However, the driver fled and crashed on Aberg Avenue near Packers Avenue.
Authorities reported the man who was driving ran away, and the mother and child in the vehicle were not injured.
Police set up a perimeter, and a K9 tracked the man, who was hiding in the brush.
The department said he was arrested without incident and is facing several pre-exiting state charges and a warrant in addition to new charges.